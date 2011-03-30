'SportsCenter's Josh Elliott Joining ‘GMA'

SportsCenter co-anchor Josh Elliott is joining ABC News as the news reader for Good Morning America, the network confirmed Wednesday morning.

He replaces the departing Juju Chang, who is leaving GMAto join Nightline as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor.

The moves follow other recent changes at the ABC News morning program. In February, Nightline EP James Goldston was named senior EP of GMA, and two weeks ago it was announced that The Insider anchor Lara Spencer would join the morning show as its lifestyle anchor.

ABC News President Ben Sherwood's full memo on the Elliott hire below:

I am pleased to announce that Josh Elliott will join ABC News in the coming weeks as Good Morning America's news reader.

Many of you know Josh's excellent work at ESPN where he co-anchors SportsCenter for three hours every weekday morning from nine to noon eastern.

After graduating from the University of California-Santa Barbara and earning a master's degree at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism, Josh landed his first dream job at Sports Illustrated. For six years he distinguished himself at SI covering major events across the world, reporting on the NFL and interviewing athletes including Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Henry Aaron and Pele.

In 2004, Josh joined ESPN as a panelist on various shows, working as a guest-host on Cold Pizza and contributing regularly to ESPN The Magazine and ESPN.com. In 2008, he was named co-anchor of SportsCenter with Hannah Storm when that storied show went live in the morning.

Josh's curiosity and travels are far-reaching and his journalism has taken him around the world. While on assignment in the United Arab Emirates, for instance, he reported on the outbreak of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

In addition to his impressive professional background, Josh is a swimmer and water polo player, avid Dodgers and Lakers fan and, most important he would say, a father to his young daughter.

A talented writer, storyteller and live broadcaster, Josh will be a great addition to our team at GMA.

Please join me in welcoming Josh to ABC News.