ESPN seeks to grab a new batch of viewers, and advertisers, when SportsCenter: AM launches Feb. 8 at 7 a.m. Starting earlier than a live SportsCenter ever has, the morning show, airing 7-10 a.m., will offer a greater emphasis on highlights and video, a faster pace and more personality, says ESPN.

“We know that from 7-10 a.m., sports fans are on the go,” said Rob King, ESPN senior VP, SportsCenter and news. “So this show will be especially attuned to the needs of this audience: delivering a smart, fast-paced, highlights-driven report that's mindful of the time fans have to consume news as they start their days.”

SportsCenter currently goes live at 9 a.m., leading out of a rebroadcast of the late-night telecast.

Jay Harris, Kevin Negandhi and Jaymee Sire anchor, with contributor Sarina Morales staying current on social media platforms.

“We’ve assembled a team of fun, entertaining, passionate sports fans who wake up every morning excited to share the biggest moments and most intriguing stories in sports,” said King. “And as viewers and followers of their social feeds know, these four approach their respective brands of fandom from a wide variety of perspectives.”

The first hour will offer highlights from the previous night. The second will showcase “top plays and moments” from the previous night and the third will begin the transition to the current day.

SportsCenter: AM will have a unique look and feel, says ESPN, with its own graphics, lighting and colors.