SportsStreaming’sBig Play

MARCH MADNESS has always been a boon

for sports fans. It seems that everybody’s got a

bracket to fill out, and some vested interest in

which teams end up going to the big dance.

Few folks are happier about this than executives

at CBS Sports. While the network

airs the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

games, CBS Sports has, in recent

years, found increasing success in an adsupported,

free streaming of the games live

on its March Madness On Demand.

Originally a subscription product generating “hundreds of thousands”

of dollars, according to Jason Kint, senior VP and general

manager of CBS SportsLine,

MMOD went free in 2006

and immediately brought in $4

million in ad revenue. In 2009,

that fi gure was up to $32 million.

And if CBS Corp. CEO

Leslie Moonves’ recent projection

of 20% growth in 2010 is

correct, CBSSports.com will

make at least $38.4 million.

Online revenue for sports still pales compared to analog television—

this year’s Super Bowl brought CBS around $200 million,

as Moonves pointed out in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings

call—but the steep growth curve for live streaming has drawn

other major sports into the game. Ten years ago, sports was regarded

as untouchable live, DVR-proof television; the idea of TV

rights-holders or major leagues streaming their events seemed

preposterous. But with fans demanding to watch whenever and

wherever they wish—and technology making it easier—rightsholders

are listening, and profi ting as a result.

Among worldwide sporting events, only the Olympics rival the

scope of soccer’s FIFA World Cup, with the 2010 tournament set

to kick off June 11 in South Africa. Univision, which has the U.S.

Spanish-language rights to the event, will be streaming all of the

matches live on its Website, according to executives familiar with

the decision. And ESPN is making plans to stream games via its

ESPN3.com broadband service.

And with Major League Baseball long being the gold standard

for sports streaming—

MLB.tv charges

viewers for premium content—

the other big sports

leagues are getting more

competitive. For the 2009-

2010 seasons, the NBA and

NFL increased the number

of streaming packages they

offered, both of the free and

paid variety. The NBA went from one paid streaming option,

and granting streaming privileges to NBA League Pass cable

subscribers, to selling a number of standalone packages.

“The three leagues other than Major League Baseball have

moved somewhat tentatively; we are really just seeing them dip their toes in the water,” says Paul Verna, a senior

analyst at eMarketer, who last month completed a

report about major sports’ increased presence in

live streaming. “But the success stories we are seeing

are indicators of future potential.”

LOOKING FOR THE RIGHT MODEL

When it comes to searching for the right Web

streaming business model, Major League Baseball

makes a pretty good case for its own. MLB Advanced

Media’s signature product, MLB.tv, began

with a pay model when it launched in 2003. With 30 teams playing

162-game seasons, the service lets users watch all live out-ofmarket

baseball games and choose the home or away feed, among

other features. The eMarketer report estimated that subscription

revenues for MLB.tv brought in around $88 million, based on

sales figures provided to PaidContent.org.

“I think that as long as content is not free, all of the models

should be examined,” says MLBAM CEO Bob Bowman.

MLB.tv’s success has inspired similar products from the other

major sports leagues—NBA League Pass, NFL SuperFan, NHL

GameCenter Live—with each offering a different number of available

games at different price points. The NFL and NBC began

streaming Sunday Night Football in HD online for free last season,

and the NFL has revamped its Supercast product for DirecTV subscribers,

offering a free mobile app to watch games on the go.

But Bowman and other executives also to point to the success of

the so-called “homes pass” model as a way to adapt to a changing

media environment. In homes pass, a product is sold to affiliates,

with the cost then rolled into a user’s monthly bill—in this case,

from the user’s Internet provider.

ESPN made the first significant move in this area with its

ESPN360.com broadband channel. Now available in nearly 50 million

homes, its big break came in May 2009, when Comcast agreed

to carry the service for its 15.3 million broadband subscribers.

Comcast pays slightly less than 10 cents per subscriber to carry the

channel, according to someone familiar with the deal. ESPN360.

com, which will become ESPN3.com on April 4, streams many of

the network’s broadcasts, including its baseball coverage.

The ad-supported free model continues to work for MMOD.

Coca-Cola, Capital One and AT&T are on board as presenting

sponsors for the 2010 product.

Even Bowman, who has been critical of free live sports streaming,

says that March Madness is one of the few free streamed

events that can attract top-shelf advertisers. “The model does

work,” he says. “It is roughly a three-week bonanza that attracts

a different kind of advertising.”

Traditional media companies such as NBC, ESPN and CBS,

while happy to experiment with putting valuable content online,

are also keeping an eye on research that suggests the biggest

games are still the top TV screen pulls.

An internal presentation from CBS Sports comparing online

viewers and TV viewers during the 2009 NCAA basketball tournament

is typical of the research trotted out by executives. As the

tournament went on and more of the important games aired in

primetime, the number of online viewers dipped and the number

of television viewers rose. “We actually see almost the inverse in

the viewership pattern,” said CBS SportsLine’s Kint.

With content owners and rights-holders pushing to maximize

new-media revenue, the goal is to bring in what Tony Lapolito,

VP of marketing and product management for technology company

Signiant, calls “the holy grail”: parity, regardless of which

platform carries the ad.

That search may get a little easier given the increase in the number

of platforms available. MLBAM has one of the most popular

paid mobile apps on the iPhone with its MLB At Bat, which costs

$14.99 and allows consumers to watch their MLB.tv games on the

go. According to Bowman, the company will have an iPad app

ready when the much-anticipated Apple device launches on April

3. MLBAM also worked with CBS to develop the $9.99 MMOD

app. During the 2009 season, MLBAM sold more than 400,000

copies of MLB At Bat, which at the time was priced at $9.99.

A perfect world for rights-holders would include a ratings form

combining TV and online viewing into one metric. Such a metric

would make selling ads across platforms easier, with views being

counted wherever they might be.

While Nielsen is working on such a measurement, there is yet

to be an announced time line. “It sounds good, but Nielsen can’t

measure an online audience,” Bowman says. “The

fundamental problem is that you can’t truly measure

[that audience] without looking at log files.”

But that won’t stop sports leagues and content

owners from going still deeper into the streaming

arena in a bigger way, hoping for the kind of steep

revenue growth CBS Sports has gotten each March,

and MLB gets each summer.

“Two or three years ago, everyone was focused on,

how do I keep the digital media genie in the bottle,

how do I protect my broadcast revenue streams,”

Lapolito says. “Now they understand that the model is

changing, and they need to adapt and embrace it.”