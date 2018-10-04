Sports Stars Renovate Homes in New Series Airing on CBS

Sports stars are renovating homes in a new series Superstar Renovation, which will air on CBS.

Produced by Juma Entertainment, the first episode will air Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ET and features Philadelphia Eagle safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The second episode stars LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs.

In the series premiere, Jenkins returns to his childhood home in Piscataway, N.J., which has seen three generations of the Jenkins family.

Malcolm’s parents Gwendolyn and Lee not only raised three sons including a two-time Super Bowl champion, but they also helped take care of the neighborhood. Lee was a father figure for many of the kids in the town – he bussed them back and forth between football practices and their backyard served as a gathering place for kids to run catching drills.

To thank his parents, Malcolm and Superstar Renovation landscape expert Jason Cameron, is surprising them with a backyard renovation of their dreams complete with an entertaining space, playground and, of course, plenty of space to throw the football. As a special gift, Jenkins and Cameron also transform the garage into a man cave for Dad.

In the second episode, hoopster Aldridge, a Dallas native, surprises his high school coach, mentor and father figure, with a home renovation. The airdate has yet to be announced.

Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton are the executive producers. Peter DeVita and James Eckels are co-executive producers.