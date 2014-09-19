Sports Networks Preempt Schedule for Goodell Press Conference
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will make his first public remarks about the league’s ongoing domestic violence issues in over a week during a 3 p.m. ET press conference on Friday.
National sports networks ESPN, NBCSN and Fox Sports 1 will preempt their regular afternoon programming to cover Goodell’s presser live. The league’s channel NFL Network will be airing it as well, with live-streaming on NFL.com.
The press conference will be Goodell’s first since he taped an interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell last week.
