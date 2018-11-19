‘Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year’ Returns to NBCSN

The Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards will be nationally televised for a second-straight year by NBCSN.

The telecast airs Dec. 13 at 9 p.m.

The awards show will be preceded by a red carpet show starting at 8:30 p.m. The red carpet show is hosted by SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek and Charlotte Wilder, host of SI TV’s The Wilder Project.

Six awards will be presented during the hour-long program. They are Sportsperson of the Year, Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, SportsKid of the Year, and three separate awards given to athletes who inspired, amazed and surprised the sports universe in 2018.

The Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year has been presented annually since 1954, the year the magazine launched.

Last year’s winners were the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt and the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve. Previous SI Sportsperson of the Year recipients have included LeBron James, Serena Williams, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Billie Jean King, Michael Phelps and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team.

The Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards is produced by Sports Illustrated and JASH. Executive producers are Steve Cannella, Robert Morton, Josh Oshinsky and Ian Orefice.

NBCSN will rerun the awards show Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards will be held at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.