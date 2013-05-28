Sports Illustrated to Premiere Daily Web Talk Show June 3

Sports Illustrated announced Monday that it will

debut a daily live Web talk show on June 3.



SI Now Powered by Ford will air on si.com weekdays at

1 p.m. ET and be hosted by SI's digital sports anchor Maggie Gray. The

daily sports talk show will feature SI writers/editors, newsmakers and

special guests. The show will travel to major sporting events, with the first

being the U.S. Open from Ardmore, Pa. on June 10. For those shows, SI

will partner with Time Inc. Sports Group partner Golf Magazine.





"Our writers and anchors are the brightest in the

sports world, and this live show gives them an important new way to interact

with sports fans in real time," said Matt Bean, managing editor of SI.com.

"SI Now is a revolution in how we create and deliver video to our

audience. It is the next phase in SI.com's content evolution."





The Time Inc. title launched SI Video in 2010, which

featured short-form clips and interviews with athletes and newsmakers, pumping

out roughly 50 original videos each week. Time Inc. noted that this is the

first time one if its titles will produce a regular, live video series.





"Our goal is for SI Now to deliver

what SI does best -- thoughtful conversation and commentary around the biggest

stories in sports," said Ian Orefice, Time Inc. news and sports executive

producer. "Since launching SI Video in 2010, we've built tremendous

momentum with increased viewership and critical acclaim for our original

productions. Now with the addition of the production facility, we can deliver

exponentially more video across the site and throughout the spectrum of

digital, mobile and broadcast distribution channels."