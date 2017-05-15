Sports Firm Deltatre Sets Expansion Into the Americas

Sports media services company Deltatre is expanding into the U.S. and has hired Google executive Claude London as president for the Americas.

London, who had been director of yield solutions at Google, will oversee a team based in Deltatre’s offices in New York, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. He will report to CEO and cofounder Giampiero Rinaudo.

Deltatre is a global leader in sports media and technology working with sports rights holders and media outlets. The company has been involved with five of the largest sports events, including the 2014 World Cup final, the Rio 2016 100-meter final and the 2015 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

“We are ready and excited to bring our 30 years of experience working with global sports federations and media companies to the Americas,” said Rinaudo. “Claude is the perfect person to lead our ambitious expansion into a frontier that embraces sport, media and technology, and all the innovation that goes with it.”

Deltatre plans to make further announcements over the next several months about its American expansion.

“Over the past 30 years, Deltatre has built its reputation worldwide, and I see real opportunity for growth in the Americas which has historically been an early adopter of new technologies,” said London. “We at Deltatre Americas look forward to serving our great sports leagues and broadcasters, as well as to innovating with them.”