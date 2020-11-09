Sports Advertising Down 18% Year-to-Date: SMI

NFL gamer are among a few sports growing during the pandemic

SMI says that national TV ad revenue is down 7% for January through September. News ad revenue are up 14%, while sports have been down 18%.

The NFL, which started its season on time and has had a handful of games rescheduled when players tested positive for the Coronavirus, is up 8% from a year ago.

But other sports got kicked in the shins. Soccer is down 66% from 2019, when the womens’ World Cup was played. NCAA football was down 41%, not surprising given that many conferences cancelled their season or didn’t start playing till October.

Major League Baseball 40%, while tennis and Major League Baseball each were down 31%. Golf was 24% lower and the NBA lst 22% while racing was off 18%.

The canceled NCAA Men’s basketball tournament was lower 63% as the tournament was cancelled..