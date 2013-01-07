Sponsors Sign for Spots in 'The Biggest Loser'

Several advertisers have signed up to be integration

partners for the 14th season of NBC's The

Biggest Loser, produced by Shine America.

The sponsors are General Mills, Brita Water Filters, Planet

Fitness, Subway, Jennie-O and Walgreens. In addition to being integrated into

episodes of the series, the marketers will be part of the show's "Challenge America"

online drive aimed at helping lose weight at home.

"This is setting up to be a very important season of The Biggest Loser as the show tackles

childhood obesity for the first time and looks to Challenge America to get

healthy alongside our contestants," former NBC exec Vivi Zigler, now president,

Shine 360º and digital, Shine America, said in a statement. "We are

thrilled that all of these leading brands have joined forces with The Biggest Loser in our ongoing efforts

to fight obesity in this country."

As part of the "Challenge America" initiative, each episode

this season will be dedicated to overcoming one of the leading causes of

childhood obesity. Weekly themes include "Get Moving," "Cut the Junk" and "Eat

Right on a Budget."

The show's winner will appear in a commercial for Subway.

Biggest Loser has

also formed partnerships with Seventeen magazine

and the NFL's Play 60 initiative aimed at teens and children. NFL player

Antonio Gates will appear on one episode of the show.