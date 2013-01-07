Sponsors Sign for Spots in 'The Biggest Loser'
Several advertisers have signed up to be integration
partners for the 14th season of NBC's The
Biggest Loser, produced by Shine America.
The sponsors are General Mills, Brita Water Filters, Planet
Fitness, Subway, Jennie-O and Walgreens. In addition to being integrated into
episodes of the series, the marketers will be part of the show's "Challenge America"
online drive aimed at helping lose weight at home.
"This is setting up to be a very important season of The Biggest Loser as the show tackles
childhood obesity for the first time and looks to Challenge America to get
healthy alongside our contestants," former NBC exec Vivi Zigler, now president,
Shine 360º and digital, Shine America, said in a statement. "We are
thrilled that all of these leading brands have joined forces with The Biggest Loser in our ongoing efforts
to fight obesity in this country."
As part of the "Challenge America" initiative, each episode
this season will be dedicated to overcoming one of the leading causes of
childhood obesity. Weekly themes include "Get Moving," "Cut the Junk" and "Eat
Right on a Budget."
The show's winner will appear in a commercial for Subway.
Biggest Loser has
also formed partnerships with Seventeen magazine
and the NFL's Play 60 initiative aimed at teens and children. NFL player
Antonio Gates will appear on one episode of the show.
