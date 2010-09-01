Sponsors Serve up Bravo's Dessert
Bravo said Wednesday that Breyers, Dawn, Extra Desserts
Delights Gum and Godiva have signed up as sponsors of the new series Top
Chef Just Desserts.
The series, launching Sept. 15 is a spinoff of the
Emmy-winning reality competition program Top Chef.
Breyers will be a fully integrated sponsor and the official
ice cream partner of the series, sponsoring an on-air Quickfire challenge and
custom vignettes.
Procter & Gamble's Dawn Hand Renewal With Olay
Beauty is the official dish soap partner and a full series integrated partner.
Dawn will sponsor a Quickfire challenge as well as provide cash prizing
for five challenges over the course of the season. Dawn will also
sponsor "Top Tips" podbusters, providing party ideas during
commercial breaks.
Extra Dessert Delights Gum will be a full-series partner and the exclusive
sponsor of the "Viewer Quickfire challenge," in which fans can go to www.BravoTV.com to submit
their own dessert recipes inspired by the Extra Dessert Delights Gum flavors.
At the end of the season, the winner of the Challenge will receive a $5,000
kitchen makeover. Extra Dessert Delights Gum will also sponsor Top
Chef Just Dessert's weekly Live Voting where fans can vote for their chance
to win a private cooking class from the winner of Top Chef Just Desserts.
Godiva Chocolatier will award the winning chef $100,000 as well as sponsor a
Quickfire challenge in which the winning chocolates will be featured by Godiva
in a collection.
