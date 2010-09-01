Sponsors Serve up Bravo's Dessert

Bravo said Wednesday that Breyers, Dawn, Extra Desserts

Delights Gum and Godiva have signed up as sponsors of the new series Top

Chef Just Desserts.

The series, launching Sept. 15 is a spinoff of the

Emmy-winning reality competition program Top Chef.

Breyers will be a fully integrated sponsor and the official

ice cream partner of the series, sponsoring an on-air Quickfire challenge and

custom vignettes.

Procter & Gamble's Dawn Hand Renewal With Olay

Beauty is the official dish soap partner and a full series integrated partner.

Dawn will sponsor a Quickfire challenge as well as provide cash prizing

for five challenges over the course of the season. Dawn will also

sponsor "Top Tips" podbusters, providing party ideas during

commercial breaks.

Extra Dessert Delights Gum will be a full-series partner and the exclusive

sponsor of the "Viewer Quickfire challenge," in which fans can go to www.BravoTV.com to submit

their own dessert recipes inspired by the Extra Dessert Delights Gum flavors.

At the end of the season, the winner of the Challenge will receive a $5,000

kitchen makeover. Extra Dessert Delights Gum will also sponsor Top

Chef Just Dessert's weekly Live Voting where fans can vote for their chance

to win a private cooking class from the winner of Top Chef Just Desserts.

Godiva Chocolatier will award the winning chef $100,000 as well as sponsor a

Quickfire challenge in which the winning chocolates will be featured by Godiva

in a collection.