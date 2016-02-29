Sponsors See Social Impact During Oscars

The Oscars for Academy Award sponsors with the most social media activity goes to People Magazine, GoGo squeeZ and Maybelline New York.

Engagement Labs, which measures social media activity with its eValue score, says that People got a 92.97 eValue score on Facebook. The publication also was tops in engagement and impact among Academy Award sponsors.

On Twitter, GoGo squeeZ was tops, followed by Maybelline New York.

Maybelline New York scored on Instragram, with an eValue score of 96.35 and the highest engagement and impact scores for all sponsors.

Chevrolet gained 7,607 followers on Facebook and 818,186 followers on Twitter. Maybelline gained the most new followers on Instagram, adding 1,924,959 followers.

The best picture nominated films getting the most attention on social media were Spotlight on Facebook and Room on Twitter. Spotlight won the best picture Oscar.