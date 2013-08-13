Sponsors Line Up for Telemundo Awards Show

Allstate, Volkswagen of America, L’Oreal Paris and Kraft Singles have signed category-exclusive deals to sponsor the second annual Premios Tu Mundo live broadcast.

The award show, recognizing the best in novellas, music, fashion movies and sports, airs Aug. 15.

Allstate will sponsor the red carpet — blue for Premios Tu Mundo — and the insurers character Mala Suerte (Bad Luck) will be on hand to create misfortunes one should insure against. Allstate will have branded bumpers throughout the broadcast and will also sponsor the VIP Lounge, VOD content and Facebook, Twitter, Vine and text integrations.

For a second year, Volkswagen will sponsor the favorite of the night award as voted by viewers. There will be VW Jetta updates during the broadcast and a message from VW Jetta will appear after the award is presented.

L'Oreal Paris is the exclusive beauty sponsor and will present a "best look" award to the women with the most outstanding overall style. L'Oreal also sponsors the favorite female lead category and will sponsor a "get the look" segment the morning after the awards on Telemundo’s morning newscast Un Nuevo Dia.

Kraft Singles will sponsor original videos showcasing the finalists in the legendary actress category that will run for two weeks before the award show on Telemundo and mun2. During rehearsals and during the show, stars will be invited to answer questions, and their responses will be posted on a branded page on Instagram and promoted on Premios Tu Mundo's social platforms.

"As Premios Tu Mundo celebrates the gifts and artistry of the top Latino stars in the world, Telemundo is proud to partner with this year’s illustrious sponsors who represent the finest in their categories," Jacqueline Hernández, COO Of Telemundo Media, said in a statement. "Their brands' activations will resonate with our live audience and enhance the viewer experience across multiple platforms as we honor this year's nominees and winners."

The broadcast will feature performances by Daddy Yankee, Natalia Jimenez, Victor Manuelle, Christian Castro, Banda Los Recoditos, Voz De Mando, Elvis Crespo and Roberto Junior y Su.