Sponsors Galore for 2010 ESPYs
ESPN said its ESPY Awards will be presented by Capital One
and Castrol Edge.
Capital One and Castrol Edge will also co-present the ESPY
nomination show and EPSY Voting, while Capital One also has its name on the
award for the Best College Athletic Program and Castrol Edge has the
Performance Under Pressure Awards.
New sponsors include GMC, Hennessy, Old Spice and Supercuts.
Returning sponsors are EA Sports, Gatorade, Miller Lite and
The Weinstein Co.
Miller Lite will serve as the presenting sponsor of the
official ESPY Post Party. Hennessy Black will be sponsoring ESPN's
Tuesday night pre-party.
The ESPYs,
to be hosted by Seth Meyers of Saturday Night Live, will be televised live for
the first time since 2003 on July 14.
For the third year, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes is sponsoring
the 2010 ESPY Breakfast on July 14, where Kellogg's Frosted Flakes will award
one of six finalists the 2010 Youth Achievement Award.
