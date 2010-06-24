Sponsors Galore for 2010 ESPYs

ESPN said its ESPY Awards will be presented by Capital One

and Castrol Edge.

Capital One and Castrol Edge will also co-present the ESPY

nomination show and EPSY Voting, while Capital One also has its name on the

award for the Best College Athletic Program and Castrol Edge has the

Performance Under Pressure Awards.

New sponsors include GMC, Hennessy, Old Spice and Supercuts.

Returning sponsors are EA Sports, Gatorade, Miller Lite and

The Weinstein Co.

Miller Lite will serve as the presenting sponsor of the

official ESPY Post Party. Hennessy Black will be sponsoring ESPN's

Tuesday night pre-party.

The ESPYs,

to be hosted by Seth Meyers of Saturday Night Live, will be televised live for

the first time since 2003 on July 14.

For the third year, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes is sponsoring

the 2010 ESPY Breakfast on July 14, where Kellogg's Frosted Flakes will award

one of six finalists the 2010 Youth Achievement Award.