SPJ Cautions Journalists In Haiti

The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) has cautioned

reporters working "tirelessly" in Haiti to "avoid making

themselves part of the story."

That comes in response to newspaper stories raising concerns

about journalists caught in the middle of a crisis where the need for help is

all around.

"I think it's important for journalists to be cognizant

of their roles in disaster coverage," said SPJ President Kevin Smith.

"Advocacy, self promotion, offering favors for news and interviews, injecting

oneself into the story or creating news events for coverage is not objective

reporting, and it ultimately calls into question the ability of a journalist to

be independent, which can damage credibility."

So, SPJ isn't saying that a medical correspondent shouldn't render

aid in a crisis.

"No, I'm not saying that," Smith told B&C. "What we are saying is

that it is walking a very tight rope."

"Journalists need to be cognizant of what their role

and responsibility is there. It doesn't mean you can't lend assistance or

aid," he says. "We understand a lot of humane activity is going on

there." What he wants journalists to think about is whether they are doing

it for an exclusive story or footage.

Smith says there is just a little "too much participatory

journalism going on."

He says the public and even his first-year journalism

students "are starting to question what they see taking place down there

as maybe not being our primary and first responsibility."