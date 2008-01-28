Spinoff of Original American Gladiators Heads to Syndication
American Gladiators is already heading to syndication this fall after a handful of episodes. No, it's not NBC's remake of the original show, which that network has already renewed for a second go-round.
But on the strength of that show's performance on NBC, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which teamed up with Reveille on this latest version, said it will immediately start syndicating a 1990s companion show to its original Gladiators that featured teens competing and starred a young Ryan Seacrest.
Gladiators 2000 is 39 half-hour episodes targeted for weekend play, MGM said, which unveiled -- make that reunveiled -- the show at the National Association of Television Program Executives’ conference in Las Vegas.
MGM also said Monday that it will launch a broadband salute to the original Gladiators series starting Jan. 30.
