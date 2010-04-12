Spike Wants More ‘Ways To Die'

Spike TV has ordered two more seasons of 1,000 Ways To

Die. The series, which recounts bizarre but true ways that people met their

maker, has become one of the network's top original programs.

The network ordered seasons four and five of the series,

totaling 28 episodes, with a 13 episode third season stated to premiere in

September.

Season two, which completed its run in February, averaged

1.7 million total viewers, and a 1.3 rating among M18-24.

Original Productions produces 1,000 Ways To Die for

Spike, Thom Beers and Philip Segal are

executive producers, with Sharon Levy serving as executive producer for Spike.