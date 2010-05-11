Spike Ups Levy to Head Original Series and Animation

Spike TV Senior VP of Original Series Sharon Levy has been promoted to

executive VP, original series and animation, the network announced

Tuesday (May 11). Levy, who joined Spike in 2005, will continue to

oversee production and development for all of Spike's

original series but will also expand the network's slate of original

animation.

"We're thrilled to have Sharon in this key original programming role,"

said network president Kevin Kay, in a statement. "She has been

instrumental in bringing top-flight talent to Spike. Her ability to

connect with the Spike viewer has resulted in developing

many of the network's top-rated series. Now we look forward to develop

original animation using her talents for our guy-centric audience."

News of the promotion comes a week after Spike announced a developmentslatethat includes many of Levy's projects including Weapon X,Alternative History, andOn the Rocks. Last year, the network's animated special Afro

Samurai: Resurrection won a primetime Emmy for outstanding

individual achievement in animation.

Levy has overseen many of Spike's most ambitious series including Deadliest

Warrior, Pros vs. Joes, MANswers and

4th and Long. Before joining the network, she worked as

executive VP of programming and executive producer at Stone &

Company Entertainment. She was director of public relations at Comedy

Central from 2000-2001 and previously worked at Sci-Fi Channel

and did a five-year stint at Comedy Central from 1994-1999.