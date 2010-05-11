Spike Ups Levy to Head Original Series and Animation
Spike TV Senior VP of Original Series Sharon Levy has been promoted to
executive VP, original series and animation, the network announced
Tuesday (May 11). Levy, who joined Spike in 2005, will continue to
oversee production and development for all of Spike's
original series but will also expand the network's slate of original
animation.
"We're thrilled to have Sharon in this key original programming role,"
said network president Kevin Kay, in a statement. "She has been
instrumental in bringing top-flight talent to Spike. Her ability to
connect with the Spike viewer has resulted in developing
many of the network's top-rated series. Now we look forward to develop
original animation using her talents for our guy-centric audience."
News of the promotion comes a week after Spike announced a developmentslatethat includes many of Levy's projects including Weapon X,Alternative History, andOn the Rocks. Last year, the network's animated special Afro
Samurai: Resurrection won a primetime Emmy for outstanding
individual achievement in animation.
Levy has overseen many of Spike's most ambitious series including Deadliest
Warrior, Pros vs. Joes, MANswers and
4th and Long. Before joining the network, she worked as
executive VP of programming and executive producer at Stone &
Company Entertainment. She was director of public relations at Comedy
Central from 2000-2001 and previously worked at Sci-Fi Channel
and did a five-year stint at Comedy Central from 1994-1999.
