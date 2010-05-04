Spike Unveils Scripted, Reality Pilots
Pro hockey, golf and illegal gambling are some of the subjects broached
as part of Spike TV's new scripted series development slate announced
Monday (May 3).
Hoping to build on the success of its original scripted,
college football-tinged comedy series Blue Mountain State, the
network has several sports-oriented shows in development, according to
network officials. New comedy pilot shows include the Denis
Leary-produced Rebel League, which takes as comedic look at the
launch of a contemporary pro hockey league designed to rival the NHL; Back
Nine, which stars John Schneider as a hard-drinking, washed-up
former U.S. Open golf champion who is trying to make it back onto the
Tour and also stars Carmen Electra; Kings By Night, about three
regular guys who open a illegal, underground casino.
Other scripted
series include Fort Bush, which follows the exploits of two
misfit U.S. Army drill sergeants try to maintain their hard-partying
lifestyle despite the arrival of an uptight new captain with a grudge;
and Playing With Guns, which stars Danny Masterson and Joey
Kern as childhood friends who have grown up to become small town cops.
