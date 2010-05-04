Spike Unveils Scripted, Reality Pilots

Pro hockey, golf and illegal gambling are some of the subjects broached

as part of Spike TV's new scripted series development slate announced

Monday (May 3).

Hoping to build on the success of its original scripted,

college football-tinged comedy series Blue Mountain State, the

network has several sports-oriented shows in development, according to

network officials. New comedy pilot shows include the Denis

Leary-produced Rebel League, which takes as comedic look at the

launch of a contemporary pro hockey league designed to rival the NHL; Back

Nine, which stars John Schneider as a hard-drinking, washed-up

former U.S. Open golf champion who is trying to make it back onto the

Tour and also stars Carmen Electra; Kings By Night, about three

regular guys who open a illegal, underground casino.

Other scripted

series include Fort Bush, which follows the exploits of two

misfit U.S. Army drill sergeants try to maintain their hard-partying

lifestyle despite the arrival of an uptight new captain with a grudge;

and Playing With Guns, which stars Danny Masterson and Joey

Kern as childhood friends who have grown up to become small town cops.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.