Spike TV Taps Ted Gold as Senior VP

Spike TV has named Ted Gold senior VP, scripted original series, the company announced Tuesday. Gold will report to Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series.

In the newly created position Gold will lead a scripted development team and oversee scripted programming for Spike.

“Ted’s eye for great material, strong relationships and competitive tenacity, makes him perfectly suited to lead out new scripted development team,” said Levy. “Ted will play an integral role on my team as we continue to create programming for our ever-broadening audience.”

Justin Lacob, VP of original series at Spike, will now report to Gold as part of the scripted development team.

Prior to Spike, Gold served as president of television and executive producer at Parkes +Macdonald/Universal Television in an overall deal with NBCUniversal, developing projects for HBO, Showtime, Amazon, ABC, USA and NBC. Gold also served as executive producer on the NBC series Crossbones.

Before his time with Parkes +Macdonald, Gold was head of television for Deuce Three Productions/CBS Paramount Television. Prior to that, he served as senior VP, series development at Fox, overseeing dramatic programming.