Spike TV Taps Chachi Senior as Senior VP of Original Series

Spike TV announced Wednesday Chachi Senior has been named senior VP of original series. He will report to Sharon Levy, executive VP of original series.

Senior will lead Spike’s non-scripted development team and oversee the department’s day-to-day activities.

“Chachi is a respected veteran in this industry, with a proven track record of leading talented teams to success,” said Levy. “Chachi joins Spike at an exciting time as the network continues to attract a gender-balanced audience with hit non-scripted series.”

Senior previously served as CEO of Ardaban and launched formats Chopped, No Kitchen Required and Randy Jackson presents Lovesong. Prior to Ardaban, Senior worked as copresident of IAC’s Notional.