Spike TV Renews 'Flip Men' for Second Season
Spike TV has renewed Flip
Men for a second season with an order of 12 episodes, the network announced
Wednesday.
The original series about two men,
Doug
Clark and Mike Baird, in the business of
flipping foreclosed properties debuted on Spike in Oct. 2011 with the goal
of broadening the network's viewership. The first season of Flip Men improved the Tuesday timeslot
by over 74% with M18-49, 61% in P18-49 and 34% in total viewers.
Dave Broome (Biggest
Loser) and 25/7 Productions created and executive produce the series.
Details about the second season's production and air dates will be announced at
a later date.
