Spike TV Renews 'Flip Men' for Second Season

Spike TV has renewed Flip

Men for a second season with an order of 12 episodes, the network announced

Wednesday.

The original series about two men,

Doug

Clark and Mike Baird, in the business of

flipping foreclosed properties debuted on Spike in Oct. 2011 with the goal

of broadening the network's viewership. The first season of Flip Men improved the Tuesday timeslot

by over 74% with M18-49, 61% in P18-49 and 34% in total viewers.

Dave Broome (Biggest

Loser) and 25/7 Productions created and executive produce the series.

Details about the second season's production and air dates will be announced at

a later date.