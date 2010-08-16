Spike TV Renews ‘Deadliest Warrior'
Spike TV has renewed Deadliest
Warrior, its first original franchise hit, for a third season, the network
announced Monday.
The series, which pits historical warriors against each
other with the help of science and CGI technology to determine a victor,
averaged 1.6 million viewers in its first two seasons. The season two finale on
July 27 was the #2 ranked show on cable in its timeslot.
The third season will premiere in summer 2011 with a
10-episode run. Navy SEAL Rachard "Mack" Machowicz will join series regulars
Geoff Desmoulin and Dr. Armand Dorian in the new season, which promises to
delve deeper into the science of the warriors' weaponry.
"We are confident the innovations to Spike's franchise hit, Deadliest Warrior, will be a big hit
with show's ever-growing fan base," said Sharon Levy, evp of original
programming for Spike TV, in a statement. "The addition of more
scientific explanation behind the weapons and the historical context of the
warriors will enhance the viewers' experience."
Deadliest Warrior is produced by 44 Blue Productions, Inc. and
executive-produced by Rasha Drachkovitch and Tim Warren.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.