Spike TV Renews 'Auction Hunters' for Third Season

Spike TV has ordered a 26-episode third season of Auction Hunters, the network said

Monday.

Season three will include one special live episode in early

2012 and features storage units in Anchorage, Alaska, New Orleans, Washington

D.C., New York City, New Jersey, Hawaii, Denver and Los Angeles.

Auction Hunters is

Spike's highest-rated unscripted series, averaging 1.7 million viewers in its

second season.