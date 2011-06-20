Spike TV Renews 'Auction Hunters' for Third Season
Spike TV has ordered a 26-episode third season of Auction Hunters, the network said
Monday.
Season three will include one special live episode in early
2012 and features storage units in Anchorage, Alaska, New Orleans, Washington
D.C., New York City, New Jersey, Hawaii, Denver and Los Angeles.
Auction Hunters is
Spike's highest-rated unscripted series, averaging 1.7 million viewers in its
second season.
