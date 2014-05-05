Spike TV Re-enters Scripted With ‘Tut’

Spike TV has given a greenlight to a six-hour miniseries about the Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun, the network announced Monday. Tut will be the network’s first scripted miniseries in eight years.

Produced by MUSE Entertainment’ Joel S. Rice and Michael Prupas, the series will be shot in Morocco and Canada this fall and premiere in 2015.

“We are thrilled to join forces with MUSE Entertainment and this incredible writing team to bring the amazing story of one of history’s legendary leaders to life,” said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series for Spike TV. “Tut is the perfect addition to our slate of distinctive originals that appeal to a broad audience.”

Tut will be executive produced by Greg Gugliotta, Michael Vickerman, Elice Island Entertainment’s Jeremy Elice, Angela Mancuso and Levy. Michael Vickerman will write the series with Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Irene Litinsky will serve as producer.