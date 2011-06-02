Spike TV Program First To Stream on Xbox Live

Spike TV's pre-show to the Xbox E3 press conference on June

6 will be the first program ever streamed live on the Xbox360, says Jon

Slusser, SVP digital media at Spike Digital Entertainment.

The network televised the Xbox press conference at the

Electronic Entertainment Expo last year and saw good ratings, according to

Slusser. "It was a brainstorm out of how do we make it bigger," he says of the

decision to stream Spike's exclusive coverage on Xbox Live this year.

The Xbox live-stream is part of Spike and GameTrailers.com's

multi-platform initiative to covering E3, the annual video game conference in

Los Angeles where video game companies make announcements and demo new

games. The multi-screen approach -- GTTV

Presents E3 All Access Live -- is part of a larger initiative across all

MTV Networks to target viewers on the platforms they already use. "This is by

far the biggest investment we've ever made in E3," Slusser says.

Spike will broadcast five hours of television coverage on

June 6 from12-5 p.m. ET for its exclusive coverage of the Xbox and EA press

conferences (which will be presented commercial-free) and an additional two and

a half hours of analysis from Spike's stage at L.A. Live. An additional 15

hours of content will be streamed over two days on GT.com, Spike.com, Twitter,

Facebook, iPhone and iPad, and Spike's Times Square billboard.

As part of the multi-platform coverage, viewers will be

able to pose questions in real time that GTTV hosts will ask guests in the

studio. "We're taking advantage of the live format in that from all these

different platforms," Slusser says. "We're really making the audience part of the

experience."