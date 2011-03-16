Spike TVPicks Up ‘Ink Masters,' ‘Car Boss'

Spike TV

has picked up two new reality series, Ink Masters and Car Boss as part of its

effort to broaden its programming, the network announced Wednesday.

The net has

ordered six one-hour episodes of Ink Masters, a competition series for tattoo

artists, from Charlie Corwin's Original Media, which begin production in May

for a summer premiere.

"The real

stakes on this show are higher than any other competitive reality show," said Sharon

Levy, Spike TV's executive VP, original series and animation. "You

cannot simply take off a tattoo as easily as you can a dress because the

stitching is off or reject a dish because it's not prepared properly."

Car Boss,

from Ben Silverman's Electus, has been given an eight-episode order with

shooting beginning this summer for 2012 debut. The series follows an auto

dealership fixer as he travels to financially struggling dealerships to help

them sell cars.

"America

has always been fascinated with the art of the deal," said Levy in a statement.

"No one incorporates that more than the greatest car salesman of our time, Tom

Stuker. His incomparable way of connecting with people while implementing

a strategically distinctive way of selling cars will be of keen interest of our

broadening audience."