Spike TVPicks Up ‘Ink Masters,' ‘Car Boss'
Spike TV
has picked up two new reality series, Ink Masters and Car Boss as part of its
effort to broaden its programming, the network announced Wednesday.
The net has
ordered six one-hour episodes of Ink Masters, a competition series for tattoo
artists, from Charlie Corwin's Original Media, which begin production in May
for a summer premiere.
"The real
stakes on this show are higher than any other competitive reality show," said Sharon
Levy, Spike TV's executive VP, original series and animation. "You
cannot simply take off a tattoo as easily as you can a dress because the
stitching is off or reject a dish because it's not prepared properly."
Car Boss,
from Ben Silverman's Electus, has been given an eight-episode order with
shooting beginning this summer for 2012 debut. The series follows an auto
dealership fixer as he travels to financially struggling dealerships to help
them sell cars.
"America
has always been fascinated with the art of the deal," said Levy in a statement.
"No one incorporates that more than the greatest car salesman of our time, Tom
Stuker. His incomparable way of connecting with people while implementing
a strategically distinctive way of selling cars will be of keen interest of our
broadening audience."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.