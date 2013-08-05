Spike TV Orders Unscripted Series Hosted by Adam Carolla

Spike TV has ordered unscripted series, Catch a Contractor, which will be hosted by Adam Carolla, the network announced Monday.

Spike has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of the show, which is set to begin filming in the coming fall and air in 2014.

In the show, Carolla, contractor Skip Bedell, and his wife, investigator Allison Bedell, will seek retribution for homeowners cheated by contractors.

Carolla, a carpenter himself, is known for his popular podcast The Adam Carolla Show and numerous TV projects, including Celebrity Apprentice, The Man Show and Dancing with the Stars.

Catch a Contractor was created for Spike TV by Eyeworks USA.