Spike TV Orders ‘Ink Master: Angels’

Spike has greenlit 10 episodes of Ink Master: Angels. The series features four female competitors from season eight of competition series Ink Master, Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson and Gia Rose, as they go head to head with some of America’s most talented tattoo artists. Competitors will take on a variety of tattoo-based challenges to see who has what it takes to beat the “Angels” and earn a spot on Season 10 of Ink Master, which airs on Paramount Network in 2018.

Ink Master: Angels debuts in the fall of 2017.

Both series are produced by Truly Original, as is Ink Master: Redemption, another spinoff. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

“As the Ink Master franchise continues to grow, we are thrilled to work with Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson and Gia Rose on Ink Master: Angels,” said Chachi Senior, senior VP, alternative programming & development, Spike/Paramount Network. “The fan-favorite females of Season 8 will add a new voice to the franchise and help us discover the best artists around the country.”

Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter are executive producers.

Spike TV is a division of Viacom Media Networks.