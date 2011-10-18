SpikeTV Orders Fourth Season of '1000 Ways to Die'

Spike TV on

Tuesday ordered a fourth season of 1000 Ways to Die with 13 episodes to

premiere in March 2012.

Currently in the

middle of its third season, 1000 Ways to Die has averaged 1.6 million viewers.

This season has improved in its timeslot by 25% with total viewers, 23% M25-49 and

108% with M18-24.

1000

Ways to Die reenacts, in a tongue-in-cheek fashion, all the

ways people can get themselves killed. Each episode is interlaced with witness

testimonials, historical facts, scientific explanations and CGI effects.

The series is

executive produced by Thom Beers, Philip Segal and Tom McMahon, with Jeff

Conroy serving as co-executive producer.