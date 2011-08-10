Spike TV Orders Four New Unscripted Series

Spike TV has picked up four new unscripted series

to join the schedule in 2012, the network said Wednesday.

Sharon Levy, executive VP of original series and

Tim Duffy, senior VP of original series will oversee the new entries American Digger, Big Easy Justice, World's

Worst Tenants and Undercover Stings,

which continue on Spike's programming theme of men in high pressure/high stakes

situations.

"We believe these series all have the same

ingredients that are working right now on Spike which is really charismatic,

authoritative experts who are in are in a very high-risk/high-reward scenario,"

Levy said in an interview with B&C

Wednesday. "We feel that these four shows will help not only keep the audience

that we are building over this summer but hopefully expand it."

American

Digger, picked up for 13 episodes, follows relic hunter Ric Savage and his

team who convince homeowners to let them dig up their property in search of

buried artifacts which they'll sell and spilt the profit.

Bounty hunter Tat-2 and his fugitive recovery

team are the focus of Big Easy Justice

as they hunt down the city's most elusive criminals. Spike has ordered 10

episodes of the series from Al Roker Entertainment in association with CRM

Entertainment, with Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, and Bodega

Pictures.

Professional evictor Todd Howard confronts

out-of-control residents in World's Worst

Tenants, and Undercover Stings,

from the producers of Cops, rides

along on orchestrated busts and undercover police sting operations. Spike has

picked up both half-hour series for 10 episodes.

Spike has also renewed Repo Games, ordering an additional 20 episodes of the game show series

from executive producer Sally Ann Salsano. Repo

Games is averaging 1.1 million viewers and a 0.8 household rating in its first season that premiered in

April; season two will debut in 2012.