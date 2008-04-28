Spike TV Orders First Original Comedy, Factory

Spike TV ordered its first original comedy series, Factory.

The series, which follows the day-to-day lives of four small-town factory workers, is from Strangers with Candy co-creator Mitch Rouse and features veterans of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which it shares its improvisational style with.

“Factory is a unique improvised comedy that captures the everyday lives of four regular guys,” Spike TV vice president of original programming Bill McGoldrick said in announcing the new show. “This is Spike’s first original comedy and a great example of the type of comedic series we are looking to develop. The humor speaks directly to our viewers, and Mitch’s sensibility is a perfect match for our brand.”

Factory will debut on Spike June 29 at 10 p.m.