Spike TV Orders Another Round of 'Bar Rescue'

Spike TV has renewed Bar Rescue for a third season consisting of 20 episodes, the network announced Wednesday.

Currently in its second season, Bar Rescue has averaged 1.3 million viewers. The new season will debut during the first quarter of 2013.

The reality series features nightlife consultant Jon Taffer giving failing establishments one last chance to transform themselves into profitable businesses. Bar Rescue is produced by Eyeworks USA with executive producers JD Roth, Todd A. Nelson and DJ Nurre.