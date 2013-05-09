Spike TV Orders 20 More Episodes of 'Bar Rescue'

Spike TV has ordered 20 new episodes of Bar Rescue, the network announced Thursday.

Season three of the series premiered February 10 to 1.8 million viewers, boosting ratings for that timeslot by 282% among adults 18-34.

In each episode, nightlife expert Jon Taffer takes a tough-love approach to reviving a struggling bar or restaurant.

Taffer has also been chosen to host Spike TV pilot Hungry Investors, a competition show where restaurateurs vie for critical investments. The series will be executive produced by Taffer, JD Roth, Todd A. Nelson, Brant Pinvidic, DJ Nurre and Andy Scheer.