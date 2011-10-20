Spike TV Named Entertainment TV Partner for 2012 CES

MTV Networks' Spike TV struck a deal with the Consumer Electronics Association to be the exclusive entertainment television partner for the 2012 International Consumer Electronics show.

Under the partnership, Spike will introduce " CES All Access Live," which will serve up more than 12 hours of show coverage across TV, online, mobile, social and other platforms.

The live special will kick-off with five hours of live telecasts in HD from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. The CES coverage will be the first of Spike's "All Access" Live Specials, which the programmer said will occur at two other events next year: E3 in June and Comic-Con International in July.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.