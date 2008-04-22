Spike TV, Lionsgate Bring Rambo to Cable

Spike TV and Lionsgate struck a film deal that will bring the latest installment of the Rambo series, Rambo, to the network.

The network also acquired the rights to the first three installments in the series, which will begin airing Memorial Day weekend of this year, with part two of the series premiering in 2010 and part three in 2011.

"Rambo headlines a package of five action films that we are thrilled to deliver to Spike TV," Lionsgate executive vice president of television sales Rand Stoll said in a statement announcing the deal. "Spike TV offers the perfect audience for Rambo, and the delivery of this package reflects our continued momentum in monetizing our slate of current theatrical releases and filmed-entertainment-library product through strong television sales."

Spike will have cable rights to Rambo for four years, beginning in 2010. The other films acquired in the Lionsgate deal are National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, Kickboxer, Replicant and Ticker.