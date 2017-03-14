Spike TV Lines Up Alec Baldwin Roast Special

Alec Baldwin will be “feted,” according to Spike TV, in a night of comedic tribute from friends and co-stars. The special is called One Night Only: Alec Baldwin. As Spike sees it, “part This is Your Life, part Dean Martin Roast, One Night Only: Alec Baldwin will be an exclusive black-tie evening of laughs from Baldwin’s friends and luminaries from the worlds of comedy, film and television.”

The special will tape at New York’s Apollo Theater Sunday, June 25, and will air on Spike July 9.

“Alec is an original and one of the greats. Heroic, complicated, legendary, brilliant and hilarious,” said Casey Patterson, executive producer. “When we spoke about this event he said, ‘you overestimate the number of friends I have’ and I replied, ‘you underestimate the number of people that will line up to have fun at your expense.’ It will be that kind of night, love and laughs.”

The special is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.

Spike TV's One Night Only is an original franchise that celebrates the true legends of comedy. Previous honorees have included Eddie Murphy and Don Rickles, with appearances by David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Robert De Niro, Jon Stewart, Martin Scorsese, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

“I am dreading this,” said Baldwin. “I am truly dreading this. But if Tracy Morgan is coming, it’ll be okay. Is Tracy coming?”