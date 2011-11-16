SpikeTV to Launch MMA Newsmagazine

Spike TV announced

Wednesday that it will launch its first ever MMA newsmagazine, MMAJunkie Live, in January.

The newsmagazine

is a partnership with the popular MMA website MMAjunkie.com

-- part of the USA Today Sports Media Group. The half-hour show will feature MMA experts and writers

discussing the latest news in the sport, and will include interviews with top

fighters, in-depth features, match highlights, and social media interaction via

Twitter, Facebook and other outlets.

"The goal of the

series will be to create the must-see destination for MMA fans who crave news,

discussion, information, and expert opinion about the sport they love in a

unique and entertaining way," said Jon Slusser, senior VP, sports and

multi-platform programming for Spike. "Building on our multi-platform success,

this show will be an experience that takes advantage of social and mobile

platforms to engage viewers in real time and make them a part of the live

show."

MMAJunkie Live will

be broadcast from MTV Studios in New

York. Spike TV plans to announce hosts in the

next few weeks.