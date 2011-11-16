SpikeTV to Launch MMA Newsmagazine
Spike TV announced
Wednesday that it will launch its first ever MMA newsmagazine, MMAJunkie Live, in January.
The newsmagazine
is a partnership with the popular MMA website MMAjunkie.com
-- part of the USA Today Sports Media Group. The half-hour show will feature MMA experts and writers
discussing the latest news in the sport, and will include interviews with top
fighters, in-depth features, match highlights, and social media interaction via
Twitter, Facebook and other outlets.
"The goal of the
series will be to create the must-see destination for MMA fans who crave news,
discussion, information, and expert opinion about the sport they love in a
unique and entertaining way," said Jon Slusser, senior VP, sports and
multi-platform programming for Spike. "Building on our multi-platform success,
this show will be an experience that takes advantage of social and mobile
platforms to engage viewers in real time and make them a part of the live
show."
MMAJunkie Live will
be broadcast from MTV Studios in New
York. Spike TV plans to announce hosts in the
next few weeks.
