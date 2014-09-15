Spike TV to Honor Deceased ‘Cops’ Staffer With Special Episode

Langley Productions and Spike TV will air a tribute episode to honor the memory of Cops audio technician Bryce Dion, who was tragically killed during production on Aug. 26. The one-hour special, set to air Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will feature clips of his work from his seven years with the show.

“Bryce had a passion for life and his work, and was always the first one to help anyone in need,” said Morgan and John Langley, executive producers of Cops. “He will best be remembered for a smile that never faded.”

Dion had recently been promoted to audio supervisor.

The special episode will showcase his bravery and dedication to highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement.