Spike TV Greenlights Digital Series Spin-Off Of ‘Deadliest Warrior’

Posted at 3:34 p.m.

The quick success of Spike TV’s original series Deadliest Warrior has led to the launch of a new digital series on Spike.com, Deadliest Warrior—The Aftermath. The new show is an online roundtable discussion which will follow each telecast of Deadliest Warrior.



Deadliest Warrior is a non-scripted series that puts feared combatants (episodes include “Spartan vs. Ninja” and “Pirate vs. Knight”) against each other while a team consisting of a biomedical engineer, ER doctor and physician, and computer whiz analyze the lethal potential of both warriors. The show culminates with a head-to-head battle.



For Aftermath, host and Deadliest Warrior expert Kieron Elliot discusses questions and arguments submitted by fans with other experts. The conclusion of each episode will feature a preview of the next Warrior show on Spike TV.



“Deadliest Warrior has captured an enthusiastic and highly engaged audience,” said Jon Slusser, SVP of Spike Digital Entertainment, in a statement. “The series is inspiring widespread debate online and is receiving an unprecedented number of comments on Spike.com.”



Deadliest Warrior premiered April 7 and earned the highest ratings among M18-34 18-49 for an hour-long cable premiere this season. After three original telecasts, the show has average 1.7 million viewers marking the most watched original series on Spike. Video content of the show on Spike.com has had more than 660,000 views.

