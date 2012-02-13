Spike TV Gives 'Ink Master' Second Season
Spike TV has picked up tattoo competition series Ink Master for second season with an
order of 13 episodes, the network announced Monday.
The series,
hosted by music artist Dave Navarro,pits
the country's best tattoo artists against each other to compete for a $100,000
prize, an editorial feature and the title of "Ink Master." It premiered
Jan. 17, with its first four episodes averaging 1.4 million viewers in its Tuesday timeslot, and boosting viewership among men 18-49 by 102%.
Ink Master is produced by Original Media, with Charlie Corwin,
Jay Peterson and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers.
