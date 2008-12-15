Spike TV Gets Burnett Cowboy Reality Competition Series

Think of it as "Survivor: Rodeo."



Spike TV has a deal for a new eight-episode one-hour series from Mark Burnett, the producer behind Survivor and The Apprentice.



A dozen cowboys will ride horses, bucking broncs and bulls in a weekly elimination contest winnowing them down to a single champion, who will take home the deed to a "spectacular" Wyoming ranch.



Burnett will be executive producer on the show, which debuts Jan. 29 at 11 p.m.



The show is the first fruits of

a production pact between AEG and Mark Burnett Productions.