Spike TV Gets Burnett Cowboy Reality Competition Series
Think of it as "Survivor: Rodeo."
Spike TV has a deal for a new eight-episode one-hour series from Mark Burnett, the producer behind Survivor and The Apprentice.
A dozen cowboys will ride horses, bucking broncs and bulls in a weekly elimination contest winnowing them down to a single champion, who will take home the deed to a "spectacular" Wyoming ranch.
Burnett will be executive producer on the show, which debuts Jan. 29 at 11 p.m.
The show is the first fruits of
a production pact between AEG and Mark Burnett Productions.
