Spike TV, GameTrailers.com E3 Coverage Draws 10M Online and On-Air Viewers

Spike TV and GameTrailers.com's multi-platform coverage of the gaming industry's 2011 E3 trade show marked the most-watched E3 coverage to date at over 10 million combined online and on-air viewers.

The joint effort resulted in 5 hours of live coverage on Spike TV and over 20 hours of live coverage streamed on GameTrailers.com, Spike.com, Facebook and mobile devices.

Spike TV's programming drew in more than 4.4 million viewers while GameTrailers.com saw more than 11 million total visits to the website. GameTrailers TV Presents E3 All Access Live totaled 3.4 million online streams, marking Viacom's biggest live-streaming event.

Spike TV had opened its E3 coverage with a special GTTV E3 Preview episode, earning the highest rating in the show's history.