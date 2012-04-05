SpikeTV and TNA Reach Multi-Year Extension
Spike TV and TNA
Entertainment have reached a multi-year extension, the companies announced
Thursday.
TNA's flagship
series, Impact Wrestling, is one of the network's top-rated series, and
ranks among the top in cable in its Thursday timeslot in the show's core demo,
men 18-34. The series also averages roughly two million total viewers.
"Dixie Carter and
her team at TNA have done a phenomenal job in developing stars for an exciting,
high-action brand that resonates with Spike's audience," said Spike TV
president Kevin Kay. "We are excited to further our partnership and will
continue to build and invigorate the franchise together."
"We are thrilled
that Spike TV will be Impact Wrestling's home for years to come," said
Dixie Carter, TNA Entertainment president. "The dedication that Kevin Kay
and the network have shown us in building our brand is what makes this
announcement even more meaningful for me. And look for some exciting
things to happen on Impact in the near future."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.