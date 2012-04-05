SpikeTV and TNA Reach Multi-Year Extension

Spike TV and TNA

Entertainment have reached a multi-year extension, the companies announced

Thursday.

TNA's flagship

series, Impact Wrestling, is one of the network's top-rated series, and

ranks among the top in cable in its Thursday timeslot in the show's core demo,

men 18-34. The series also averages roughly two million total viewers.

"Dixie Carter and

her team at TNA have done a phenomenal job in developing stars for an exciting,

high-action brand that resonates with Spike's audience," said Spike TV

president Kevin Kay. "We are excited to further our partnership and will

continue to build and invigorate the franchise together."

"We are thrilled

that Spike TV will be Impact Wrestling's home for years to come," said

Dixie Carter, TNA Entertainment president. "The dedication that Kevin Kay

and the network have shown us in building our brand is what makes this

announcement even more meaningful for me. And look for some exciting

things to happen on Impact in the near future."