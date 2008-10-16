Spike TV Adds New Series, Renews 'DEA'

Spike TV announced plans to add two new shows to the Fall 2009 lineup, and is renewing freshman reality series DEA.

Its two new shows are Surviving Disaster and Deadliest Warrior.

In addition, Spike will be bringing back DEA for a sophomore season. The network was once again granted exclusive rights to document a group of Special Agents and Task Force Officers as they battle the illegal drug industry.

Surviving Disaster, produced by Wall to Wall Media, will place former Navy Seal Cade Courtley of Combat Missions in elaborate disaster simulations such as a plane crash or tsunami, ultimately presenting viewers with step-by-step instructions at how to survive in the event of danger.

Deadliest Warrior, on the other hand, will pit two historically powerful fighters - Ghengis Khan's Mongol Barbarians versus the Viking warriors for example - in mortal combat. The show will be produced by MorningStar Entertainment.

"Spike TV is taking action-packed programming to an entirely new level," Sharon Levy, senior vice president of original series for Spike TV said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be in business with some of the most talented and successful producers in the industry and bring this programming to viewers."