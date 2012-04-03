Spike TV Adds Bellator Fighting Championships Reality Series

Spike TV is partnering with Bellator Fighting Championships

for a reality show based on the mixed martial arts league from The Amazing Race creator Bertram van

Munster.

The one-hour series will premiere on the network in 2013,

the same year that Bellator Fighting Championships moves to Spike TV from MTV2

and Epix.

"The concept of this ground-breaking new series will broadly

appeal to not only mixed martial arts fans, but to reality show enthusiasts as

well," said Sharon Levy, Spike TV's executive VP of original programming.

Spike previously aired 14 seasons of the MMA reality series The Ultimate Fighter when it held the TV

rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Both UFC and the series moved to

FX in 2012.