Spike TV Acquires 'Three Sheets' Travel Series

Spike TV has acquired the rights to distribute the globe-trotting travel series Three Sheets, the network said Thursday.

The

52-episode series, which follows the antics of comedian Zane Lamprey as

he partakes in local drinking culture and customs around the world,

will air weekly on the male targeted channel beginning Feb. 8, according

to Spike officials.



Three Sheets initially aired on the now defunct Mojo HD channel. It then moved to Scripps Networks Interactive-owned FLN. Lamprey launched a second series, Drinking Made Easy, on HDNet.