Spike TV Acquires Married … with Children

Spike TV acquired distribution rights to long-running sitcom Married …with Children.

The deal gives Spike access to all 259 episodes of the series, which the network said it will strip in mornings, afternoons and late-night. In addition, Spike acquired the right to stream the show online at its Web site, as well as access to 40 six-minute Webisodes that can be featured online or on mobile devices.

“Al Bundy must be smiling somewhere right now knowing he will have a home on the network made for regular guys like him,” said John Griffin, vice president of programming at Spike, in a statement. “Married … with Children will fit in nicely with our strong lineup of such popular series for guys as Spike’s Most Amazing Videos, Disorderly Conduct and Whacked Out Sports.”

The network also formally announced a reworked version of Unsolved Mysteries, as first reported by B&C. The updated version of the show will be hosted by actor Dennis Farina and will feature new show wraps and updates on past stories. Spike will strip the series on weekday afternoons and will make the series available on its Web site and mobile outlets.