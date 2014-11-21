Spike Turning Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Into Series

Spike is turning Jimmy Fallon’s “Lip Sync Battle” skits from The Tonight Show into its own series.

The network has partnered with Fallon’s Eight Million Plus Productions, as well as actors John Krasinksi and Stephen Merchant on the project, based on Fallon’s popular skits where celebrities go head-to-head lip-synching their favorite songs.

Along with serving as executive producers, Fallon, Krasinski, and Merchant will appear and perform on Lip Sync Battle. The series will tape in January in New York City and will premiere Thursday, April 2, 2015.

