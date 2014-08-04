Spike Teaming With Ray Lewis on ‘Coaching Bad’

Spike TV is teaming up with former NFL star Ray Lewis on an unscripted series, Coaching Bad.

The series will feature nine coaches who have admitted they need to calm down the way they approach their players. Coaching Bad will move then into a Coaching Center in Los Angeles.

Spike has ordered 8 hour-long episodes to air early next year.

Anger management specialist and author Dr. Christian Conte will join Lewis. Coaching Bad will also feature guest appearances from notable sports personalities Chuck Pagano, Bill Romanowski, and Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

Lewis played in the NFL for 17 seasons, all with the Baltimore Ravens, winning two Super Bowls. He now works as an analyst for ESPN.